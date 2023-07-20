Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

