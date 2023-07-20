Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.85. 747,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $361.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average is $313.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

