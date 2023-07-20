Moonbeam Price Tops $0.24 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.14 million and $2.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,512,136 coins and its circulating supply is 684,300,400 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

