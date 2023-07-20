MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 6.7%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 203,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 455,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.