Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00016763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,886,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,256,622 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

