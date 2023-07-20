Morgan Stanley to Issue Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 303,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

