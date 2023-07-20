MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Shares Up 2.9%

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €30.52 ($34.29) and last traded at €30.52 ($34.29). 309,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.67 ($33.34).

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.72.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.