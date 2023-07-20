Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €336.70 ($378.31) and last traded at €335.40 ($376.85). 169,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €331.60 ($372.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($410.11) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €332.86 and a 200-day moving average of €328.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

