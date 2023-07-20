National Bank Financial Comments on AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.75 million.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 4.0 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.51%.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.