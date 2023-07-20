National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.78. National HealthCare shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 40,123 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.21 million, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.56 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 193.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3,137.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 16.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

