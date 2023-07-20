Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up to $55.82

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.82, but opened at $57.51. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 1,487 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $719.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

