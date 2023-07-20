Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.12 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

