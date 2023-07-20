Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.12 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
