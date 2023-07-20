NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.81. 1,145,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.26 and its 200-day moving average is $337.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

