NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,985 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,245. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $419.37. The company has a market capitalization of $317.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

