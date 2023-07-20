NBT Bank N A NY Sells 577 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.38. 320,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average of $221.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

