NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.11

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.11 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 84.53 ($1.11). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 173,214 shares.

NRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £266.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,716.88, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,742 ($114.30) per share, with a total value of £1,988,630.16 ($2,600,196.34). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

