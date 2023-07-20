NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.