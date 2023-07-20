NewSquare Capital LLC Has $154,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.