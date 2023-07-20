NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 0.3%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 94,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 363,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. On average, analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 736,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,434 shares of company stock valued at $121,791. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

