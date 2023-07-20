NHMD (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. NHMD shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 877,000 shares.

NHMD Trading Up 100.0 %

About NHMD

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

