Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,310 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,972,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,085,707. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

