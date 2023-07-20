Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $54.05 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,298,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.