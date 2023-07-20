Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $519.56. 984,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,081. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

