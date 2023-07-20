Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,880 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.27. 913,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day moving average of $237.90. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

