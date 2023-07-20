Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Nokia Oyj stock remained flat at $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,540,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,389,230. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.
Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.