Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock remained flat at $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,540,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,389,230. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.