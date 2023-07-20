Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.50

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.08 ($0.80), with a volume of 151266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company has a market cap of £11.44 million, a PE ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.36.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.
