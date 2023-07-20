Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTRSO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 14,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.
About Northern Trust
