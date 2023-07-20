Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRSO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 14,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.