Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Novavax Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $695.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.