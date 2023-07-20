Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.
Novavax Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NVAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $695.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Novavax has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $63.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
