Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after buying an additional 886,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

