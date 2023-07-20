NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.49

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $12.63. NSK shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 178 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

