Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.