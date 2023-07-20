Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $395.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

