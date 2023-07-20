Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Up 2.7%

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $405.95 and last traded at $405.93. 220,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 809,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

