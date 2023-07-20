Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 445,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

AVTR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 709,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

