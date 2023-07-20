Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

