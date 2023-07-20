Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLR. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 224,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,084. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

MLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

