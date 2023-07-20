Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.72 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,687. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

