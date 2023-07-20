Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,497,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.