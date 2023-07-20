OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $88.66 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $88.66 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

