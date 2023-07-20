Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

