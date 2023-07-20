Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $93,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.