ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,036 shares of company stock worth $6,721,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

