Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

