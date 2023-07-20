Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021834 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017271 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014097 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.20 or 1.00041336 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Orchid Profile
Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Orchid Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
