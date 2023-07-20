Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.20 or 1.00041336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05024602 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $494,721.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.