Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $28,300.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 390,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

