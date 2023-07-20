Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $28,300.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 390,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $30.55.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
