Oxen 24-Hour Volume Tops $230,222.94 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $230,222.94 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,694.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00309250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.88 or 0.00817912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00554635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00062563 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00127449 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,956,590 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

