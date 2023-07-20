Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP) Insider Purchases £3,104.06 in Stock

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) insider Clarissa Ann Sowemimo- Coke acquired 310,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,104.06 ($4,058.66).
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of LON OCTP opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Thursday. Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.