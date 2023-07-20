PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.35.

PCAR stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

