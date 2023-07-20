Pacific Sage Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,465. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.80. 484,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

