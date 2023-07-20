Pacific Sage Partners LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 4,504,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,547,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

